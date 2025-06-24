Rinku Singh Wedding Postponed: New Date and Details

The much-awaited wedding of Indian cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj has been delayed because of Rinku's busy cricket calendar. Originally scheduled for November 19, 2025, at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi, the wedding is now likely to occur in February 2026. Sources close to the couple confirm that the wedding was rescheduled after taking into account Rinku's Indian cricket team commitments carefully.

The Reason for the Delay

Rinku's cricketing international duties in November rendered it difficult for the couple to go ahead with the wedding. India's cricket schedule is crowded with important matches, such as a series against Australia and South Africa, and Rinku has no time for personal activities. The families and friends of the couple are aware of the pressures Rinku faces from his cricketing career and have accepted that the wedding be put off.

A Grand Engagement Ceremony

Earlier this month, Rinku and Priya exchanged rings in a lavish engagement ceremony in Lucknow. The event was attended by several prominent figures, including SP president Akhilesh Yadav, actress Jaya Bachchan, and cricketer Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The couple shared heartfelt moments from their engagement on social media, showcasing their excitement and love for each other. Rinku, in particular, expressed his joy and anticipation for their future together, posting a romantic message on his Instagram handle.

About the Couple

Rinku Singh, an emerging cricketer and famous explosive hitter, has been making headlines in the cricketing world. He was instrumental for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the recently completed IPL 2025 season, and his professionalism and skill were witnessed by everyone. Priya Saroj, a new MP from Machhlishahr constituency, has been engaged in politics and social service. She has also been a strong campaigner for women education and empowerment, and her work has earned her widespread recognition.

The relationship between couple was blessed by their relatives, and they are now desperately waiting for their big day. Even though the delay, they are still committed to one another and cannot wait to begin their new life.

New Wedding Plans

While the wedding date is yet to be finalized, the Taj Hotel in Varanasi has already been rented out for the ceremony in February. Both sets of families are said to be finalizing the arrangements and making an official announcement imminent. Fans and well-wishers are eagerly looking forward to sharing this happy moment with the couple, and it's sure that Rinku and Priya's love saga will have hearts enthralled in the coming months.

As the bride and groom-to-be gear up for their wedding day, they are intent on having it be a joyous and memorable experience. With friends and family in attendance, Rinku and Priya can rest assured that they will enjoy a great celebration that will last a lifetime. The delay may have pushed back their big day, but it is apparent that their love and devotion to one another haven't wavered.

