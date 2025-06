YS Jagan Congratulates Jahnavi Dangeti on Space Mission Selection, Calls Her Pride of Andhra

Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated AP girl Jahnavi Dangeti on being selected for a space mission. Jahnavi Dangeti achieved the rare feat of the first Indian woman chosen as the Astronaut Candidate for Titans Space’s ASCAN programme.

YSJagan took to X and wrote, "Heartiest congratulations to Ms. Jahnavi Dangeti on being selected as an Astronaut Candidate for Titans Space’s ASCAN programme, for a mission slated for launch in 2029. Your brilliance makes every Indian and every Andhrite proud. Wishing you continued success as you inspire many to dream big."