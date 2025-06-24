South Korea: Special counsel seeks warrant to detain ex-President Yoon

Seoul, June 24 (IANS) The South Korean independent counsel investigating former President Yoon Suk Yeol's short-lived imposition of martial law sought a warrant Tuesday to detain him on charges of obstruction of official duties, officials said.

The special counsel, led by Cho Eun-suk, filed for the warrant against Yoon, pointing to Yoon's repeated refusals to comply with summonses from the police for questioning over his December 3 martial law declaration.

"The counsel, which took over the case Monday, decided to file for an arrest warrant to investigate the suspect," the investigation team said in a notice, referring to Yoon, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on June 23, South Korean former President Yoon Suk Yeol attended the eighth hearing of his insurrection trial, but was tight-lipped on a new investigation by independent counsels over his failed martial law bid.

It was Yoon's first trial after his case was transferred to the special counsel team, led by Cho Eun-suk, last week.

Yoon also did not respond to questions about corruption allegations involving his wife, Kim Keon Hee.

An assistant special counsel attended the court for the first time to pursue the indictment, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on June 16, Yoon Suk Yeol attended the seventh hearing of his insurrection trial without responding to questions about separate independent investigations into him and his wife.

Yoon had arrived at the Seoul Central District Court to be tried on charges of leading an insurrection and abusing his power through his December 3 imposition of martial law.

It was his first trial hearing since his successor, President Lee Jae-myung, appointed three independent counsels to investigate charges related to the martial law bid, corruption allegations involving his wife Kim Keon Hee, and his suspected interference in a probe into a Marine's death in 2023.

Since their appointments last week, the counsels have been forming their teams and searching for office space.

Two witnesses -- an aide to the defence minister and an official of the former martial law command -- have been called to testify later in the day.

If convicted of insurrection, Yoon could be sentenced to a maximum penalty of life in prison or death.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.