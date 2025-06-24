Google’s AI-Powered Search Now Available in India

A month after its launch in the US, Google is now rolling out AI Mode in Search to users in India this week.

Google’s AI Mode in Search allows users to ask whatever’s on their mind and receive AI-powered responses, with the ability to explore further through follow-up questions and helpful web links.

AI Mode in Search has been available in the US since its debut at Google I/O 2025 in May. In India, it is now accessible as part of the Search Labs catalogue.

The new experimental feature leverages Gemini’s advanced reasoning, contextual understanding, and multimodal capabilities to help answer complex queries, the tech giant said in a blog post.

It added, “AI Mode does the heavy lifting for you — intelligently organizing information and providing easy-to-digest breakdowns.”

How can you enable AI Mode in Search?

Users can activate Google’s AI Mode in Search in just a few steps:

On desktop: Open your browser and go to the Google Search homepage. Look for the beaker icon (Search Labs) in the top-right corner. Click it, and you’ll be greeted with a screen that says, “Introducing the AI Mode experiment.”

On mobile: Open the Google app. You’ll find the beaker icon in the top-left corner. Tap it to enable the AI-powered search.

It is worth noting that Google is currently offering AI Mode in Search as an experiment, meaning the information provided may contain inaccuracies. The company emphasized that the feature is built on its core quality and safety systems but remains in an early phase. “Your feedback will help make it better,” Google stated.