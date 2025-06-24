Lana Del Rey eager for upcoming tour as she celebrates her birthday

Los Angeles, June 24 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey, who is known for ‘Summertime Sadness’, Lana Del Rey is celebrating exciting milestones.

Recently, the singer posted about her 40th birthday on Instagram, which she spent with her loved ones, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The singer wrote in the caption, "Just a couple in-laws and a baby. Thank you for sharing your birthday with me cancer queen Phoenix. I'm still convinced I gotta be 50/50 Gemini tho, that would explain all three Lil vibes I got going on all the time. So excited to see everybody starting tomorrow on tour and for all the folks joining us. Truly thank you thank you love you”.

As per ‘People’ magazine, the post featured a picture of her holding two birthday cakes in a matching camo set.

Standing with the singer is her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, posing in a matching camo shirt and shorts. She married the alligator tour guide in September 2024, weeks after going pubic with their relationship while attending model Karen Elson's wedding to Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster.

Lana Del Rey is performing a limited number of shows this summer throughout the U.K., making stops in Cardiff, Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin and London in late June and early July. The ‘West Coast’ singer then heads to perform in Missouri on August 3.

The Grammy-nominated artist released two new country-inspired songs in April, ‘Henry, Come On’ and ‘Bluebird’.

She also has a new album in the works. Originally titled ‘Lasso’ and then changed to ‘The Right Person Will Stay’, the project was supposed to come out in May but the release date was delayed.

"I'm really happy for this album to be moving along. I do have a lot more to say (about) that ... I mean, you do know it's not going to come on time right? Like... should I even tell you that the name changed again?" she said in a since-deleted Instagram Reel from April.

In October, she told ‘People’ and ‘Entertainment Weekly’ about taking her time with the album, "I think all the songs have been Americana, and I want to wait to see what the musical atmosphere feels like”.

“Because I don't usually feel like I need a pause in the creation process”, she added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.