Aishwarya Shares Heartwarming Pics Celebrating Mom's Birthday

After making waves at the Cannes Film Festival 2024, Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted photos on her Instagram account from her mother Brinda's delightful birthday celebration with her daughter, Aaradhya.

While playing the role of one of Bollywood's prominent stars Ash also portrays a wife, a mother, and a daughter. She shares glimpses of her everyday life on social media.

Ash posted photos with her mother, Brinda, and daughter, Aaradhya, on her mother's birthday. The back-to-back posts featured photos of her mother with multiple cakes and another one with the three embracing each other. The actress from Ponniyan Selvan included her late father in the birthday celebrations by holding a photo of him.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY-DODDA. LOVE YOU ETERNALLY,” she captioned the post.

Recently, Ash stunned on the red carpet representing a fashion powerhouse on the French Riviera. She exuded golden goddess vibes in her first look, a gown adorned with gilded floral detailing sweeping across the train and a bustier shimmering with gold accents. Later, Aishwarya arrived in a sparkling turquoise and silver creation. Both ensembles bore the distinct artistry of designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.