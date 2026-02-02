Aegan's Haiku Begins Shoot With Femina George, Sridevi Apalla: Netflix Acquires OTT Rights

Netflix, one of the global OTT giants known for its selective curation, consistently champions content-driven stories alongside major star vehicles. The latest addition to their library is actor Aegan's 'Haiku', with makers proudly announcing that Netflix has acquired its digital streaming rights even before completion. In a rare move, bypassing the usual wait for theatrical results, the shoot kicked off this morning (February 1, 2026) with Netflix already on board.

The shooting of the upcoming Tamil feature film Haiku commenced today with a formal pooja and first clap ceremony held at Eddiki. Celebrated filmmaker Director Ram, acclaimed for works like Peranbu and Taramani, gave the inaugural clap and extended his best wishes to the team, marking an auspicious beginning.

Haiku is directed by Yuvaraj Chinnasamy and produced by Dr. D. Arulanandhu and Mathewo Arulanandhu under Vision Cinema House. The film features additional screenplay by Hari Haran Ram, who previously directed the critically acclaimed Joe.

The technical crew includes Priyesh GuruSwamy as Director of Photography, Sakthi Pranesh as Editor, and Vijai Bulganin as Music Director, known for compositions in Court and Baby.

The cast is led by Aegan (known from Joe and Kozhi Pannai ChellaDurai), alongside Femina George (Minnal Murali, Sesham Mike-il Fathima) and Sridevi Apalla (Court).

With Netflix's early acquisition signaling strong content confidence, Haiku unites an experienced team and talented cast. Further updates on progress and release will follow.