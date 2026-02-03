Gold and Silver Prices in India Today, February 3, 2026: Check 24K, 22K Rates In Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and More!

Silver prices extended their sharp decline on Tuesday, sliding to ₹2.33 lakh per kg, while gold dropped to ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital, as heavy profit booking continued amid a global market selloff.

According to data from the India Bullions website, the ongoing fall comes after two days of intense volatility triggered by geopolitical developments and optimism surrounding a trade agreement between India and the United States. The easing of global uncertainty prompted investors to pare exposure to safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), March silver futures fell 1.6% to ₹2.32 lakh per kg, while April gold futures slipped 0.7% to ₹1.43 lakh per 10 grams.

In early global trade, spot gold recovered marginally, rebounding up to 2.9% to hover near $4,800 an ounce after losing nearly 13% over the past two sessions. Silver also staged a mild recovery, climbing over 5% to trade above $83 an ounce, following a steep 7% drop on Monday and a historic intraday crash on January 30.

The recent correction follows an extraordinary rally in precious metals over the past year, driven by geopolitical tensions, weakening global currencies, and concerns over the U.S. Federal Reserve’s independence. January witnessed accelerated gains as investors flocked to gold and silver as safe-haven assets.

Friday’s sharp selloff was sparked by reports that U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Kevin Warsh as the next Federal Reserve Chair. The news strengthened the U.S. dollar, dampening sentiment for bullion traders who had expected a more accommodative stance.

Gold Prices Today (10 grams)

Mumbai: ₹1,42,890

Delhi: ₹1,42,640

Bengaluru: ₹1,43,000

Chennai: ₹1,43,300

Hyderabad: ₹1,43,110

Kolkata: ₹1,42,700

Silver Prices Today (per kg)