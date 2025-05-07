Aamir Khan to Play the Villain in Allu Arjun’s AA22?

Following the recent blockbuster Pushpa 2: The Rule, Allu Arjun has officially joined the league of India's leading stars. His on-screen presence, trendy swag, and mass following have captured hearts across the nation—and now everyone waits with bated breath to know what he is up to next.

Allu Arjun Gears Up for AA22 With Atlee

Allu Arjun is currently busy with his next big film with director Atlee. Titled AA22XA6, the movie will be a high-octane action entertainer filled with international-standard visuals but based on a desi story. Arjun will have an all-new look and play a demanding role that fans are eagerly anticipating.

Spotted: Allu Arjun at Aamir Khan's Residence

Fueling the frenzy, Allu Arjun himself was recently seen at Aamir Khan's Mumbai house. A picture of the two actors smiling together has gone viral and set off a virtual frenzy with everyone speculating about it. Was it merely an informal visit—or something else entirely?

A Big-Budget Crossover in the Making?

Although there has been no official word, grapevine in the trade is that there may be a likely collaboration between Allu Arjun and Aamir Khan on the anvil. Aamir, the master script-picker and visionary director, is said to be setting up a period drama. If so, Allu Arjun with his towering screen presence might be just the right man to lead it.

What's Next for the Superstars?

Currently, Allu Arjun is working on AA22, with the intention of breaking the mold with Atlee. Aamir Khan, on the other hand, is finishing up Sitaare Zameen Par, which will release in June 2025.

While there's no word yet on an official collaboration, the chance of these two heavy-hitting actors sharing the screen has fans' imaginations running wild. If this is indeed a go, it has the potential to be one of the most highly anticipated movies in Indian cinema.