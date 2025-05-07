Hyderabad Mock Drill at 4 PM Today, May 7: Stay Indoors Until Official All-Clear Issued

Hyderabad will conduct a civil defense mock drill today, May 7, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 4:30 PM as part of Operation Abhyaas, a nationwide preparedness initiative by the Telangana Government. During this half-hour exercise, air raid sirens will be activated within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits, and emergency services will simulate responses to potential threats.

What to Expect

Sirens Activation: Air raid and industrial sirens will sound for 2 minutes at 4:00 PM.

Emergency Response Simulation: Fire, medical, police, and rescue teams will conduct drills at key locations including Secunderabad, Golconda Fort, Kanchan Bagh, and Nacharam.

Blackout Measures: Simulated blackouts will be implemented by turning off streetlights, covering windows, and restricting vehicle lights to mimic visibility reduction during real air raids.

Public Guidelines

Stay Indoors: Remain inside your home or office during the drill.

Avoid Panic: This is a scheduled exercise; please stay calm and cooperate.

Turn Off Appliances: Switch off gas and electrical appliances to simulate emergency preparedness.

Wait for Official All Clear: Do not leave your location until an official “All Clear” signal is given.

Simulated Emergency Response

At 4:15 PM, simulated air raid impacts will be staged at four locations. Civil Defence, Fire, SDRF, GHMC, and Medical Services will respond as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), including:

Search & Rescue Operations

Medical Aid and First Aid

Evacuation Procedures

Blackout Measures

To simulate visibility reduction during real air raids, the following measures will be implemented:

Turn Off Street/Building Lights

Cover Windows

Restrict Vehicle Light Visibility

Conceal Key Infrastructure

Drill Conclusion

At 4:30 PM, the drill will conclude. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) will deactivate sirens citywide. Public cooperation is crucial. Please ignore rumors and unofficial messages.

This mock drill is part of a nationwide exercise aimed at enhancing civilian readiness against potential threats. Residents are encouraged to participate actively and stay informed through official channels.