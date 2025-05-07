TN Class 12th Result 2025: Results Declared Tomorrow, May 8, Check Online

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) will announce the Class 12th results for 2025 on May 8th at 9:00 am. Students who wrote the Higher Secondary Second Year Public Examination in March 2025 can verify their results on the official websites dge.tn.gov.in and tnresults.nic.in.

How to Check the TN HSC Result 2025

Students can check their scorecards using the following steps:

Go to the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in

Select the TN HSC Result 2025 option on the home page

Input their login credentials, registration number, and date of birth

Submit the login credentials to access their results

Download and store their scorecards for future reference

The results can also be accessed by the students in central branch libraries and national information centers in each collectorate district.

Passing Requirements and Supplementary Examination

In order to pass the Tamil Nadu Class 12th exams, students must obtain at least 35% marks. Students who fail to achieve the passing marks will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams. The information about these exams will be made public after the results are declared.

Next Steps for Students

Once the results are declared, students can get their original mark sheets from their respective schools. It's crucial for the students to remain updated with the announcements made by the DGE on the supplementary exams and other dates.

Official Announcement

The official announcement by the DGE mentions that the results will be announced on May 8th, 2025, at 9:00 am. Journalists can view the analytical report with statistics about the examination on the official website from 9:15 am.

Following these instructions, students can remain updated and make necessary arrangements accordingly.

