Engineering student, relative hacked to death by illicit liquor vendors in TN

Chennai, Feb 15 (IANS) In a shocking incident, two young men were brutally hacked to death by illicit liquor traders in Muttam village, located in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district.

The victims have been identified as Harish, a polytechnic graduate, and his relative Harisakthi, an engineering student. The attack occurred on Saturday, February 15.

According to police sources, three bootleggers -- Rajkumar, Thangadurai, and Moovendhan -- had been illegally selling liquor in Muttam North Street. They were notorious for threatening and assaulting anyone who questioned their activities. Previously, the Mayiladuthurai police had conducted a raid in the area and arrested Rajkumar. However, he resumed his illegal liquor trade after he was released on bail last Thursday. The violence escalated when a minor boy confronted the bootleggers about their illicit business. Enraged, the three men physically assaulted and severely beat the boy. Upon witnessing the incident, Harish and Harisakthi intervened and confronted the traders.

In response, the bootleggers attacked them with knives, inflicting grievous injuries. Both young men succumbed to their wounds at the scene. The Perambur police rushed to the scene after they were alerted. The bodies were sent to Mayiladuthurai Government Hospital for post-mortem examinations.

A case was registered, and all three accused have been arrested. Mayiladuthurai District Superintendent of Police Stalin visited the crime scene and met with the victims’ families.

Amid the tension in the area, additional police personnel were deployed at the government hospital to maintain order. The brutal double murder has sent shockwaves across the community, prompting furious locals to ransack the homes of the three accused liquor sellers.

This latest crime comes at a time when Tamil Nadu’s law and order situation is under intense scrutiny, especially following the murder of BSP Tamil Nadu President K. Armstrong on July 5, 2024. Armstrong murder case led to a series of police crackdowns, resulting in multiple controversial encounter killings. The main accused, Thiruvengadam, was reportedly killed in an alleged police encounter while being taken to Madhavaram Lake for evidence collection.

According to police, he attempted to attack them after his handcuffs were removed, forcing them to open fire.

Similarly, a history-sheeter named Kakkathope Balaji, who had over 60 criminal cases against him, was killed in an encounter at Vyasarpadi after he allegedly attacked police officers.

Another underworld figure, ‘Seizing’ Raja, was shot dead by Chennai Police while being transported from Andhra Pradesh.

The recent spate of encounter killings has drawn the attention of the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), which has summoned Chennai City Police Commissioner M. Arun for an explanation. Commissioner Arun, who assumed office on July 7, 2024, has taken a hardline stance, stating that the police would “deal with rowdies in the language they understand.”

While some view these police actions as a necessary crackdown on crime, others have raised concerns about human rights violations and accountability in law enforcement. As Tamil Nadu continues to grapple with rising crime and law enforcement challenges, the twin murders of Harish and Harisakthi have further fueled the debate on safety, justice, and the effectiveness of policing in the state.

