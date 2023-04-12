Encounter breaks out at J&K's Shopian

Srinagar, April 12 (IANS) An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Wednesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Chakoora area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," a police official said.

The firefight started after a joint team of security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

As security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, and security forces retaliated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.