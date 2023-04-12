Bhuvana Vijayam Promises To Be A Different Comedy

Bhuvana Vijayam is directed by newcomer Yalamana Charan. Sunil is a frustrated cinema hero in the movie. Producers Kiran and VSK have released a funny video titled 'Birth Of Bhuvana Vijayam'. Storywriters belonging to the Telugu film industry conceive unique ideas to impress Sunil so that they get a chance to deliver a box-office hit.

Prudhviraj, Srinivas Reddy and Viva Harsha are playing key roles. Snehal Kamat is also an aspiring director in this film. A female person in a male-dominated Tollywood is right from the perspective of women's representation. We see Vennela Kishore too in the video but we don't get to understand anything about him.

Vasanthi, Dhanraj, Raj Thiramdasu and others will also be seen in the film.

The entertainer is produced by Himalaya Studio Mansions and Mirth Media.