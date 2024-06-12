Encounter breaks out in J&K's Doda

Jammu, June 12 (IANS) An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Chattargala area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Wednesday.

"Army and Police joint checkpoint has engaged terrorists in the Chattargala area of Doda. Firefight is going on," the police said.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

