UN chief condoles death of Malawi's Vice President in plane crash

United Nations, June 12 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condoled the plane crash that killed Malawi's Vice President and nine other people, said his Deputy Spokesman.

"The Secretary-General was very saddened to hear of this plane crash which claimed the life of the Vice President of Malawi and many other senior Malawian officials," said Farhan Haq, the Deputy Spokesman.

"We offer condolences to their families and we stand with the people of Malawi at this sad time," he added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Malawian Vice President Saulos Chilima and nine other individuals who were on board a military aircraft were found dead after the plane crash on Monday.

