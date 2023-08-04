Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 4 (IANS) An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces at Halan forest area in the higher reaches of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

“Encounter has started at high reaches of Halan forest area of Kulgam district. Army and Kulgam Police are on the job,” police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

After security forces cordoned off the area, hiding terrorists started firing, drawing retaliation by the security forces leading to the encounter.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and the security forces across Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.