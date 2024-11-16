Elton John calls becoming a dad to kids later in life, the ‘greatest things’

Los Angeles, Nov 16 (IANS) Legendary singer-songwriter Elton John loves being an older dad. He appeared on a radio show to promote Tammy Faye on Broadway, the musician, 77, opened up about his love of being a father to his two children, sons Zachary, 13, and Elijah, 11.

He shares his kids with husband David Furnish, reports ‘People’ magazine. After host Andy Cohen asked John about becoming a father later in life, similar to himself, the star said, "It's the greatest thing I've ever done”.

The ‘Rocket Man’ singer said, "For me personally, I've had an amazing life, great career, incredible achievements, music, blah, blah, blah, but I would say that our sons, and David, are the most important things to me”.

As per John, his role as a father is "why I came off the road, to be able to spend the latter part of my life being there for them”.

As for being a dad who is also a member of the LGBTQ+ community, the star said, "I think anyone who is gay that brings up a child deserves applause, because there's so many people that say it shouldn't happen”.

"Well, of course, it should happen, and I'm sure you've been a great dad. I'm sure Anderson's a great dad", continued John to Cohen, 56, also mentioning his best friend and fellow dad, Anderson Cooper. "For all the other people out there who are gay and have their own children, it's the greatest gift you could possibly have," he added. "I've never had a better gift in my life, and I wouldn't swap it for anything”.

