Elizabeth Debicki bags Primetime Emmy for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama

Los Angeles, Sep 16 (IANS) Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has clinched a Primetime Emmy Award for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama for her role as Princess Diana in the hit streaming show 'The Crown'.

This marks the first time an Australian actress has won in the category.

During her acceptance speech, she said, "I didn't write anything down because I'm very superstitious and now I'm in a real pickle, so I'm going to do this quickly. Peter (Morgan), thank you. Thank you for making this show. Thank you for trusting me with this."

'The Crown' is a historical drama television series about the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. It is created and written by Peter Morgan, who developed the series from his film 'The Queen' and his stage play 'The Audience', which also focused on Queen Elizabeth.

The series consists of six seasons spanning almost six decades, and begins shortly before the wedding of Princess Elizabeth and Philip Mountbatten in 1947 and ends with the 2005 wedding of Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles.

Elizabeth Debicki, who was born in Paris, France, to a Polish father and an Australian mother of Irish descent, became interested in ballet early in life and trained as a dancer until deciding to switch to theatre.

In 2010, she completed a bachelor's degree in drama at the Victorian College of the Arts of the University of Melbourne before she went on to star in several projects like 'The Great Gatsby', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3', 'The Night Manager', and 'The Crown'.

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, are being held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Indian viewers can watch Primetime Emmys on Lionsgate Play.

