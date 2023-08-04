Eligible candidates can apply in online, offline modes for management quota in GGSIPU-affiliated colleges: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Friday said that candidates seeking admission to colleges affiliated with Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (GGSIPU) under the Management Quota seats will be eligible to apply in both online and offline modes.

Justices Suresh Kumar Kait and Neena Bansal Krishna directed the university to establish an online portal displaying available seats under the Management Quota for various branches and colleges to enable prospective students to apply online or offline for these seats.

The court upheld the university's circular from September 22, 2022, which allowed prospective students to apply online for Management Quota seats. However, the court modified this directive, allowing applications in both online and offline modes.

The appeal by the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS), a private institution affiliated with the university, was disposed of.

It instructed the university and the Delhi Government to issue the necessary orders to comply with these directions within two weeks.

The court clarified that these directives wouldn't apply to the 2022-23 session and wouldn't disrupt seats filled until that point under the Management Quota.

VIPS had challenged a single judge's order from May 17, which had upheld the validity of circulars issued by the Delhi Government and the university in September and October in 2022.

The court noted that the opinion rendered by the single judge of fair and transparent admission regulations, remains valid.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.