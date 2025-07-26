Elevated corridor over Munak Canal to reduce traffic congestion: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday announced that an elevated corridor would soon be built over north Delhi’s Munak Canal to reduce traffic congestion in the area, along with the development of a riverfront along the water channel.

After inaugurating a series of public utilities in her Shalimar Bagh Assembly Constituency, CM Gupta said the upcoming elevated road over the Munak Canal will connect Inderlok Metro Station to the Delhi border and improve connectivity between the Outer and Inner Ring Roads.

She said the project would include roads on both sides of the canal and an elevated corridor above, turning the area into one of Delhi’s most attractive localities.

The Chief Minister earlier inaugurated new sewer lines in the TP, VP, LP and HD blocks of Pitampura, built at a cost of Rs 60 lakh. She also opened a newly constructed road between SP-1 and SP-65, developed with a budget of Rs 11 lakh.

CM Gupta informed that tenders worth Rs 91 lakh for connecting other lanes in the SP and TP blocks are already in process. She emphasised that these works are being carried out in a planned way to ensure long-term benefits for residents.

She also launched the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) pipeline project worth Rs 54 lakh in VP and FP blocks, as well as new RMC roads in JP and KP blocks costing Rs 35 lakh.

A specially designed play zone for children in JP Block, developed for Rs 6 lakh, was also opened. In addition, RMC roads worth Rs 1.35 crore are being built in JP, KP, MP and LP blocks, while a high-mast light has been installed in JD Block at a cost of Rs 2 lakh.

CM Rekha Gupta also announced the opening of 15 new ‘Arogya Mandirs’ to provide better primary healthcare in the constituency.

She added that the long-abandoned building near Max Hospital will soon be converted into a modern super-speciality hospital.

New water and sewer pipelines are also being laid in all blocks to address basic infrastructure needs before road construction begins.

During the visit, the Chief Minister also inspected the road-widening project from Prembari Bridge to Singalpur village and directed officials to complete it quickly.

She also laid the foundation stone for a new U-turn at NSP-Madhuban Chowk on Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, which will be built at a cost of Rs 40 lakh.

