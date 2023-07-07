Elephant Gouri's rides at Rajasthan's Amer Fort halted

Jaipur, July 7 (IANS) Following a complaint filed by People For the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and Amer resident and elephant-attack victim Roopnarayan Koolwal to the Chief Minister's Office, the director of archaeology and museums has temporarily barred 'Gouri' from giving rides for 45 days citing tourist safety concerns.

Recently, PETA India and Koolwal met with the chief secretary of Rajasthan and demanded the rehabilitation of elephants 'Gouri' and 'Malti'.

Both 'Gouri' and 'Malti' have a history of attacking either humans or animals out of frustration from being used for rides, and because of Gouri's attack Koolwal was hospitalised in October 2022.

It is stated that Gouri's rides can be resumed once a medical report has been submitted.

Late last year, Gouri attacked Koolwal (a shopkeeper) unprovoked and left him with severe injuries, including fractured ribs.

"These interim proceedings are a good move, but a physical veterinary examination is neither an indicator nor a guarantee of what's going on in an elephant's mind," said PETA India Director of Advocacy Projects Khushboo Gupta.

"Gouri's anxiety has already proved to be dangerous for humans. We urge the chief minister to relocate Gouri and Malti to reputable sanctuaries, where they could enjoy their lives unchained and recover from their trauma," said Gupta.

Malti and Gouri are both in the illegal custody of private individuals. Earlier this year, after watching a video footage of Malti repetitively swaying and bobbing her head -- signs of severe psychological distress in captive elephants -- 120 veterinarians signed an opinion document confirming that she is suffering psychologically.

Malti is used for tourist rides at Amer Fort, despite having a history of running amok and fighting with another elephant, after which she was severely beaten in public.

When elephants attack humans, beatings and other punishments typically follow, which only makes the animals more frustrated and upset. Moreover, elephants are common carriers of tuberculosis, which can infect humans.

PETA India has previously highlighted that elephants, who have tested positive for tuberculosis, have still been used for rides. PETA India notes that the use of elephant rides in Rajasthan violates a number of laws, including the WildLife (Protection) Act, 1972; The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; the Performing Animals (Registration) Rules, 2001; and a 2010 circular from the Rajasthan government mandating the registration of elephants used in performances.

