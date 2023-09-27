Electoral bonds scheme one of the most "diabolical acts" of Modi govt: Congress

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday targeted the Narendra Modi government over its electoral bonds scheme saying it is one of the most "diabolical acts" as it undermines the electoral system and is not only a method to convert black money into white, but also ensures a financial hold of the ruling BJP over political donations made by business houses.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, in a post on X, said: "It was not unknown that Dr. Urjit Patel as the Governor of the RBI had opposed the electoral bonds scheme of the Modi government. Now the memoir of the-then Finance Secretary confirms that Dr. Patel insisted electoral bonds should only be issued by the RBI and that too in digital mode — ensuring transparency."

Ramesh, who is party's communications incharge, said that Dr. Patel was absolutely right.

"The electoral bonds scheme is one of the most diabolical acts of the Modi government undermining our electoral system and democracy. It is not only a method to convert black money into white overwhelmingly in favour of the BJP, but also ensures a financial chokehold of the BJP via the government over political donations of business groups — leading towards economic and political concentration of wealth," he said.

"But as Rahul Gandhi recently pointed out, the INDIA parties have come together to defeat this complete takeover of the state machinery by the BJP," he added.

