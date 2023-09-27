BSF, Punjab Police arrest drug smuggler with drone

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) A drug smuggler was held along with a drone and 700 gram heroin, valued at Rs 3.5 crore, from Punjab's Amritsar in a joint operation between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Punjab Police, an officials said.

The official said that it was an another attempt of smugglers to smuggle narcotics via drone which was foiled by coordinated and joint efforts of BSF and Punjab Police.

A senior BSF official said that the smuggler was held from Daoke village Amritsar.

"The BSF and Punjab Police near Daoke noticed suspicious movement of two persons. Both the suspects, after noticing the security forces, tried to escape, but personnel chased and managed to apprehend one of them," the official said, adding that during the course of interrogation the accused broke down and confessed that he was a drug smuggler.

"Based on his revelations, two packets of narcotics, suspected to be heroin (approximately 700 grams), were recovered from the farming fields of Daoke," said the official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.