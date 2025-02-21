Ekta Kapoor shares adorable 'Nikamma Kiya' moment with son Ravie

Mumbai, Feb 21 (IANS) TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor spent some adorable moments with her son Ravie while taking a car-ride and grooving to the number “Nikamma Kiya”.

An avid user of social media, Ekta took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, the filmmaker and TV producer is seen grooving to the tunes of the track “Nikamma Kiya Is Dil Ne” from the film “Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa”. The track was originally picturised on Esha Deol and her brother Tusshar Kapoor. Ekta’s son Ravie could be seen sitting on the backseat with his nanny.

“Nikamma kiya lallalalalalla,” she wrote as the caption.

“Kyaa Dil Ne Kahaa” released in 2022 and was directed by Sanjay Chhel. The film was a remake of the Telugu film Swayamvaram. However, the song was revamped for the 2022 action comedy “Nikamma” starring Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia. Directed by Sabbir Khan, it was a remake of the 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi.

In other news, earlier this month, Ektaa visited the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj to take a holy dip. She shared a few sneak peeks of the visit. She was seen making the most of her time during her trip.

On the Bollywod front, Ekta’s last production venture was "The Sabarmati Report", which received praise from several prominent leaders.

"The Sabarmati Report" features Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra in the primary roles. The project is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train. The tragic incident took place on 27th February, 2002, when a mob set fire to the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

She also bankrolled the web-series Dus June Kii Raat with her banner Balaji Telefilms. Starring Tusshar Kapoor and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, the show was directed by Tabrez Khan.

