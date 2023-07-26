Eight injured after bus comes in contact with electrical wires in UP

Mirzapur, July 26 (IANS) A bus carrying pilgrims to Baijnath Dham came in contact with loose electrical wires hanging overhead on Wednesday in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, causing severe burn injuries to the driver and seven other passengers.

All the injured persons have been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

The incident took place in Drumandganj police circle, near Reteh crossing.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.