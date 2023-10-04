Eight of a family killed as SUV rams into stationary truck in UP

Lucknow, Oct 4 (IANS) Eight members of a family were killed on the spot when their SUV collided with a stationary truck near Phulpur in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagaraj district early Wednesday.

A child was reported to have survived in the accident but his condition was stated to be critical.

Police said the deceased family were returning to their home in Pilibhit district after 'darshan' of Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

The incident happened around four in the morning when the SUV hit the truck parked on the side of the highway.

Among the deceased were two brothers Mahendra Pal and Damodar and their family members. They were residents of village Muzaffarnagar Dudhia Khurd under Puranpur police station in Pilibhit district.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident.

In a post from CM’s official account on X, Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He has directed the district administration officials for proper treatment of the injured.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.