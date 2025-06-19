Efforts continue for safe return of Indian nationals from Iran: Kirti Vardhan Singh

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday confirmed that the evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran under 'Operation Sindhu' is ongoing, with another flight expected to bring more citizens back home later in the day.

The effort comes in the wake of intensifying military hostilities in the Middle East.

On Thursday morning, a special IndiGo flight (6E 9487) carrying 110 Indian students from Urmia Medical University in Iran landed safely at Terminal 3 of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, received the evacuees at the airport and assured that the Indian government is actively working to ensure the safe return of every Indian stranded in the region.

"We, on our part, are making every effort to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals from Iran. It is a major responsibility, and we are committed to fulfilling it. We have more planes on standby," Singh told reporters.

According to Singh, over 350 evacuation requests have already been received, and the MEA, in coordination with Indian embassies abroad, has set up 24-hour helplines to handle the ongoing crisis.

"Today, another plane will be going to evacuate people from Turkmenistan. Our missions have opened 24-hour helplines to receive evacuation requests. As the situation evolves, we will be sending more planes or charter flights to evacuate all our Indian nationals from Iran," he said.

Singh also thanked the governments of Turkmenistan and Armenia for their cooperation in facilitating safe passage and transit amid challenging conditions.

Among those who returned on Wednesday were students who spoke of their harrowing experiences.

"At a time of war, when we were uncertain what would unfold. We hoped for swift action, which was taken by our government and our embassy in Iran. They helped us a lot. When they came to our doorsteps and said that they were there to take us home, I was thinking of my mother. I was so happy," said Mir Salif, a medical student from Urmia.

"There were missiles everywhere. Our entire neighbourhood was bombed, and we were uncertain of everything. I hope this stops and never happens anywhere again," he said.

"The airspace was closed, so we were facilitated out of Iran through ground borders and within a day, we were airlifted to India -- our home, our soil. I am really thankful to the government and the Ministry of External Affairs," he added.

The MEA reiterated that the evacuation operation will continue as long as necessary, and additional chartered flights are being arranged to bring more Indians back from affected areas.

