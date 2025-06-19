TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025: When and Where to Check

Telangana Board of Secondary Education (BSE Telangana) is likely to announce the TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result shortly. Candidates who took the supplementary exams can access the marks memo by logging onto the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in. The supplementary exams serve as a vital chance for students to enhance their grades and clear the subjects in which they failed in the main exam.

Expected Result Date and Time

Although the board has not confirmed the exact date and time of the result declaration, it is anticipated that the TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result will be released in the third or fourth week of June 2025. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website and other reliable sources for the latest updates on the result declaration.

How to Download TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025

To download the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025, students should follow the following steps:

Access the official website: Go to bse.telangana.gov.in, the official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education.

the official website of the Telangana Board of Secondary Education. Click on the result link: Click on the "TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result" link available on the home page.

Enter login details: Enter your roll number and other details asked for on the login page.

View and download result: The TS SSC 2025 Supplementary Result will be visible on the screen. Download and preserve it for future use.

Passing Marks and Next Steps

In order to clear the TS SSC supplementary exam, students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks. Once the results are declared, the students can download their marks memo from the official website, and the original marksheets will be given out by the respective schools. The students are recommended to check their marks memo properly and inform the board about any discrepancies.

TS SSC Main Exam Results

The TS SSC main exam results were announced earlier, and the total pass percentage was 92.78%. Girls performed better than boys, with a pass percentage of 94.26% against 91.32% for boys. A total of 4,629 schools had a 100% pass percentage, and two schools had a 0% pass percentage. The private candidates' pass percentage improved to 57.22% from 49.73% last year.

Stay Updated

Students are advised to visit the official website for the latest updates regarding the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 on a regular basis. The results can also be checked by students via DigiLocker and SMS. Being updated allows students to remain ahead and plan their future course of action accordingly.

In short, the TS SSC Supplementary Result 2025 is going to be announced shortly, and students must get ready to view their results on the web. Following the steps provided here, students are able to download their results easily and remain up-to-date on the latest news.

