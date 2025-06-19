Christina Ricci: I was a bit of a party animal

Los Angeles, June 19 (IANS) Hollywood star Christina Ricci has talked about her teenage years and said that she was a “bit of a party animal”.

Speaking on the latest episode of Andy Cohen Live, the 45-year-old star shared: "There was a period of six years, (from) 16 to 21, when I was a bit of a party animal. But then, you know, that's not really bad - to be in your house binge-watching television by the time you're 21, with dogs."

Ricci recalled that her "wonderful publicist" managed to limit the damage to her public image, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The Hollywood star, who first found fame as a child actress, saied: "I mean, I was in (the tabloids) a lot, but kept me out of the bulk and the most damaging ones."

Ricci actually hated certain aspects of acting during her younger years. She feels fortunate that nothing "horrible" ever happened to her as an up-and-coming actress.

Speaking to Variety, she explained: "I hated fittings and I hated camera-test days because I knew those were the days when everyone would look at me and talk about what was wrong with me, with my appearance and what they needed to fix. 'We can’t ever shoot her from this side.' Those kinds of things growing up I did not enjoy. I remember just dreading those days.

"But I didn’t have anything horrible happen to me really. The little kind of developmental things and problems I was taught that weren’t healthy for me, I have been able to sort of work through and get through."

Ricci now believes she was actually "rescued" by the entertainment industry.

The actress said: "The film industry, it sort of rescued me from a childhood that was not very nice and a family that was not very safe.”

“So to be able to escape and do this thing where I was totally safe when I was getting validation from adults, and it was based on a skill that I had that was special, I think really, really saved me."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.