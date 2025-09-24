West Bengal Rains: Durga Puja Holidays in Govt Institutions Advanced By Two Days

Heavy overnight rain in West Bengal has left Kolkata waterlogged, claiming at least nine lives, mostly due to electrocution. In response, the state government has advanced Durga Puja holidays in all government-run and aided schools, colleges, and universities by two days. Institutions will now remain closed on September 24 and 25, with vacations effectively starting from Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to private schools to suspend offline classes for the next two days and switch to online learning. She also urged citizens to stay indoors as more rain has been forecast.

Education Minister Bratya Basu described the situation as “calamity-like” and said the decision was taken to ensure student safety.

The Higher Education Department confirmed closures for government and aided universities, while Calcutta University postponed all September 23 exams. Jadavpur University cancelled academic activities for the day and later announced closure on September 24 and 25 as part of advanced Puja holidays.

The government has urged all institutions to comply with safety protocols while essential services continue.