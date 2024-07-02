Wanna Study in Australia? Student Visa Fees to Burn Your Pockets!

After news of the 70% increase in H-1B petition filing fees and a 2050% rise in H-1B registration fees in the USA, the Australian government shocked international students with a dramatic hike in student visa costs.

The latest update reveals that the Australian government has announced an increase in the student visa application fee for international students. Effective July 1st, 2024, the registration fee has doubled, raising from $710 to $1600, representing an almost 125% increase, which has significantly burdened international students in Australia.

Surpassing the fees in the USA and Canada, Australia now has the highest student visa fees. Netizens believe the Australian government made this decision to alleviate pressure on the housing market.

Minister for Home Affairs, Clare O’Neil, stated, "The changes coming into force today will help restore integrity to our international education system and create a migration system that is fairer, smaller, and better able to deliver for Australia."

Recently, Australia has become a favored destination for international students seeking higher education, leading to a 60% increase in net immigration. According to data released, by September 2023, the net immigration figure reached 548,800 people. Compared to the USA and Canada, applying for a student visa in Australia has become significantly more expensive. The Australian government asserts that these changes will eliminate loopholes that allow students to exploit longer stays, as student visas saw a 30% increase in 2022-2023.

Not only have visa requirements become stricter, but in March, the government also toughened English language proficiency requirements and increased the savings amount required for a student visa from A$24,505 to A$29,710 as of May. Luke Sheehy, CEO of Universities Australia, clarified the reasons for the fee hikes and further remarked, "This is detrimental to our economy and our universities, both of which heavily rely on international student fees."