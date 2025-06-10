UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Expected Soon: Check Date, Time and How to check!

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to declare the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) 2025 results by June middle, likely between June 7th to 14th, 2025. Applicants who took the exam on May 25, 2025, can obtain their results from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

How to Check UPSC Prelims Result 2025

To obtain the UPSC Prelims Result 2025, follow the procedures below:

Visit the official website: Go to upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in .

or . Go to the "Examination" tab: Click on "Active Examinations" and find the link with the name "Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 Result".

Download the PDF: Click on the link to download the result document with the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates.

Search for your roll number: Use the 'Ctrl + F' option to find your Roll Number in the list.

What Happens After Clearing UPSC

Those who pass the prelims and later mains and interview phases will be chosen for different elite services, viz., the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Indian Foreign Service (IFS). Below is a glimpse of what lies ahead of clearing the UPSC test:

IAS Training: A few selected IAS officers will also be trained for two years at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) located in Mussoorie. Upon training, they will be posted as Assistant Collectors or Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in their respective districts.

A few selected IAS officers will also be trained for two years at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) located in Mussoorie. Upon training, they will be posted as Assistant Collectors or Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) in their respective districts. IPS Training: IPS officers will be trained for 15 months, which consists of three months of foundation course at LBSNAA and 11 months of training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. They will afterward be posted for six months in practical training in their home area and afterward a one-month training at SVPNPA. Once trained, they will be appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs).

IPS officers will be trained for 15 months, which consists of three months of foundation course at LBSNAA and 11 months of training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad. They will afterward be posted for six months in practical training in their home area and afterward a one-month training at SVPNPA. Once trained, they will be appointed as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs). IFS Training: IFS officers will receive two-year training at the Foreign Service Institute in New Delhi.

IRS Training: IRS officers will receive one-year training at the National Academy of Direct Taxes.

Salary and Benefits

The Trainee IAS and IPS officers get a stipend of about Rs 40,000 per month. The actual pay is Rs 56,000 per month, but deductions are made. The topmost salary for an IAS officer goes up to Rs 2,50,000 per month, and for IPS officers up to Rs 2,25,000 per month, based on their seniority and rank.

Next Steps

Shortlisted candidates will have to prepare for the mains exam, which is the second part of the UPSC selection process. The mains exam is a written examination that evaluates the knowledge and skills of a candidate in different subjects. Upon clearing the mains exam, candidates will be called for a personality test, otherwise called the interview round.

By remaining determined and motivated, candidates can overcome the hurdles of the UPSC exam and fulfill their wish to be a civil servant.

