Divya Agarwal shares how her new series ‘Kuttings’ will break monotony of traditional storytelling

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Television actress Divya Agarwal is all set to challenge the norms of conventional storytelling with her new vertical series “Kuttings.”

Opening up about the project, she revealed that the series is designed to break away from traditional narrative formats, offering viewers something fresh, experimental, and more relatable. With “Kuttings,” Agarwal aims to introduce a new storytelling experience that blends realism with raw, unfiltered moments.

Speaking about the show, the 'Bigg Boss OTT 1' winner told IANS, “I think this show brings something new to the table—something exciting to experience and watch. Audiences should definitely watch out for this space because we’ve gotten so used to seeing things in a particular way. This is a refreshing break from that.”

Divya Agarwal also acknowledges that the pressure continues to grow with time. “The more work you do and the more your audience watches you, their expectations keep increasing. They keep wondering—what will she do next, what will be better this time, what new look or avatar will she present?" she explained. The actress went on to state, “And that becomes a bit of a challenge as an actor—to keep delivering something fresh. That’s why we try out so many different things. Because honestly, you never know what the audience might end up loving. That’s the whole point of doing this show.”

The ‘Ace of Space’ actress also spoke about the ever-changing nature of content and how projects like “Kuttings” align with that evolution.

Divya Agarwal is actively championing "Kuttings", a vertical storytelling initiative that promises bold and impactful narratives. From appearing in promotional content to participating in launch events, she has been at the forefront of introducing this fresh format to audiences. “Kuttings” is now streaming on the ALTT app.

