F1 Visa Approved in 2 Minutes: Chennai Student Shares Experience

As students applying for F1 visas to pursue higher education in the U.S. continue to feel anxious about whether their applications will be approved, success stories from a few students have come as a welcome relief.

In a Reddit post, a student from Chennai revealed that his F1 visa was approved in just 120 seconds—2 minutes—possibly one of the fastest visa approvals on record.

He attended the visa interview at the U.S. Consulate in Chennai. He had applied for an F1 visa to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with a specialization in Game Development at San Diego State University. It was his first attempt at obtaining an F1 visa.

Describing the process as a breeze, the student said he was called in for the interview at 9:00 a.m., well before the scheduled time of 9:30 a.m.

He mentioned that the visa officer was an older individual. The student also explained his financial background—both his parents are doctors and owners of a hospital.

In another post, a student shared that his visa was approved in just 4 minutes. He elaborated on the procedure and the questions asked during the interview in a detailed Reddit post.

This student had applied for an M.S. in Computer Science at Northeastern University. He appeared for his interview at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi on June 3. He mentioned that his visa was approved by a consular officer in her 40s.

Sharing a transcript of the interview, he explained that the officer asked about his choice of campus and financial background. After he clearly explained his answers, his visa was approved.

Other students who had similar experiences emphasized that having strong financial documentation is crucial.

Several others chimed in, noting that the same officer had approved their visas as well.

Aspirants hoping to pursue education in the United States have been anxious due to tightened immigration policies under President Donald Trump.

These Reddit posts are proving to be encouraging for students, helping them understand what to expect during the visa interview.