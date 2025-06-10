TS TET Hall Ticket 2025 to be Released tomorrow, June 11: Download at tgtet.aptonline.in

Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET) 2025 is imminent, and the Department of School Education, Telangana, is preparing to distribute the hall tickets for the exam. According to recent news, the TS TET hall ticket 2025 is expected to be available for download on June 11.

How to Download TS TET Hall Ticket 2025

How to get the hall ticket:

To get their hall tickets, candidates can easily follow these steps:

Visit the Official Website: Go to tstet.cgg.gov.in, the official website of TS TET.

Click on the Hall Ticket Link: Find the link "Download Hall Ticket 2025" and click on it.

Enter Login Credentials: Enter your application number and date of birth or password to log into your account.

Download and Print: After logging in, your TS TET hall ticket 2025 will be shown on the screen. Download it and print it for future use.

Important Details to Check on TS TET Hall Ticket 2025

Before the exam, candidates need to ensure that their hall ticket has all the correct information. This includes:

Name and Photo: Double-check that your name and photo on the hall ticket are correct.

Exam Centre and Timings: Check the exam center, date, and timings as on the hall ticket.

Other Details: Check for any other errors or discrepancies.

In case you notice any errors, report them to the TS TET helpdesk at the earliest for correction.

TS TET 2025 Exam Timings

The TS TET 2025 exam will be taken online from June 18 to June 30. The exam will be taken in two shifts:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM - 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 2:00 PM - 4:30 PM

Attendees are requested to arrive at the exam center well in advance, with a valid photo ID and hall ticket.

Last-Minute Tips

Verify Details: Verify that all the details mentioned on the hall ticket are accurate.

Arrive Early: Arrive at the exam center early to save yourself from last-minute trouble.

Carry Necessary Documents: Don't forget to keep a valid photo ID and your hall ticket with you.

Following these steps and tips will ensure that candidates have a hassle-free and smooth experience on the day of the exam.

