TS SSC Time Table 2026: Telangana 10th Class Exam Dates & Schedule

The Telangana State Board of School Education is set to release the TS SSC Class 10 Exam 2026 schedule in early December 2025. Students appearing for the exams can check the official date sheet, timings, and instructions on the board's website, bse.telangana.gov.in.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams are conducted annually for Class 10 students in Telangana. The board will announce the exam dates, and students can download the timetable from the official website.

Key Details:

Exam Name: Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations

Board Name: Board of School Education (BSE)

Academic Year: 2025-26

Official Website: bse.telangana.gov.in

Exam Pattern: External assessment (80%), Internal assessment (20%)

Exam Marks: 100

Exam Shifts: 9:30 AM - 11 AM and 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Exam Mode: Offline, pen-and-paper

To download the TS SSC date sheet 2026:

Visit bse.telangana.gov.in

Click on ‘SSC’ under ‘MAJOR EXAMINATIONS’

Select the link for the SSC Class 10th timetable

Check dates and download for future reference

The board has followed varying exam date trends over the years: