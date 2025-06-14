TS Inter Supply Result 2025 Releasing on June 16: How to Download

The Telangana Intermediate Board has announced that the advanced supplementary exam results for 2025 will be declared on Monday, June 16, in the afternoon. Students who appeared for the supplementary exams can check their results on the official website of the Telangana Intermediate Board.

When and How to Check the Results

The results will be available on the website tsbie.cgg.gov.in on June 16, afternoon. To check the results, students can follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of the Telangana Intermediate Board.

of the Telangana Intermediate Board. Click on the "Telangana Intermediate Supplementary Results 2025" option on the homepage.

Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view the results on the screen.

Take a printout of the results for future reference.

What to Expect from the Results

The results will declare the pass or fail status of the students who appeared for the supplementary exams. Students who pass the exams will be able to progress to the next academic year, while those who fail will have to appear for the exams again. The results will also provide an opportunity for students to improve their scores and grades.

Stay Updated

Students are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on the result declaration. With the results declaration, students will be able to know their performance in the supplementary exams and plan their next steps accordingly.

The Telangana Intermediate Board conducted the supplementary exams from May 22 to May 29, and the evaluation process was completed by June 16. The board officials have ensured that the exams were conducted fairly and transparently, and the evaluation process was carried out with utmost care.

Students are eagerly waiting to check their results and plan their next academic year. With the results declaration on June 16, students will be able to take the next step in their academic journey.

