TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Release Date and Step-by-step guide!

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to declare the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 shortly. The candidates who participated in the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) in May 2025 can anticipate verifying their results on the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

When to Expect the Results

Even though the date of the result announcement is not final yet, it is likely to be announced in the second week of June 2025, at around 2 PM. Candidates should check the official websites from time to time for updates.

How to Check the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025

To see the results, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps:

Go to the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in .

or . Click the TS Inter 1st year supply result 2025 or TS Inter 2nd year supply result 2025 link.

Enter the hall ticket number.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the mark sheet in PDF format for future use.

Key Details

The supply exams were held from May 22 to May 29, 2025.

The first-year exam was conducted during the morning session (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM) and the second-year exam was conducted during the afternoon session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM).

The result can be checked by using the hall ticket number.

Stay Updated

Candidates are requested to monitor the official websites for information on the result announcement. With results to be announced shortly, candidates can expect to know their performance in the supplementary exams.

Also read: Telangana TSPSC Group 1 2025 - 3rd Spell Date, Venue, Hall Ticket Numbers