Telangana TSPSC Group 1 3rd Spell Certificate Verification – Date, Venue & Guidelines

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has announced the details for the 3rd spell of certificate verification for Group 1 recruitment. Candidates who have qualified for this phase are advised to take note of the important dates, venue, and guidelines to ensure a smooth verification process.

Certificate Verification Schedule:

Date: June 16, 2025, starting at 10:30 AM

June 16, 2025, starting at 10:30 AM Reserve Day: June 17, 2025

June 17, 2025 Venue:

Suravaram Pratap Reddy University (formerly Sri Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University), Old Campus, Public Garden Road, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Documents to Carry:

Candidates must bring the following documents to the verification centre:

All original certificates

Two sets of self-attested photocopies of the certificates

Any other documents specified in the Group 1 Notification No. 02/2024

Web Options Instructions:

Candidates must exercise their web options between June 13 and June 17, 2025 (until 5:00 PM).

Web options should be submitted through the official TSPSC website: https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

It is crucial to select options carefully, as these choices will be considered final for the selection process.

Medical Examination Guidelines:

Candidates opting for the following posts must undergo a mandatory medical examination to confirm eligibility:

Post Code 02: Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – Category II

Post Code 07: Deputy Superintendent of Jails (Men)

Post Code 09: Assistant Excise Superintendent

Requests for re-medical examination will not be entertained under any circumstances.

PwD Candidates:

Persons with Disabilities (PwD) will be referred to the Appellate Medical Board appointed by the Telangana Government for disability assessment.

The Board's decision will be final regarding the percentage of disability and reservation eligibility.

Candidates are urged to prepare their documents carefully and follow the guidelines strictly to avoid any last-minute issues. For further updates and detailed instructions, visit the official TSPSC website.