TS EAMCET 2025 Registrations Open, How to Submit Application, Fees, and More

After the Telangana government's GO scrapping non-local quota for B.Tech admissions for this academic year, the TS EAMCET 2025 registrations have officially begun at eapcet.tgche.ac.in. Candidates seeking admissions to Engineering and Agriculture can now submit their applications online.

TS EAMCET 2025 Application process

The application process for TS EAMCET consists of multiple steps. Registration, Uploading documents, Form filling, and fee payment. Candidates must ensure that they all detais in place before filling out the application. The last date to submit the applications will be revealed later by TG EAPCET.

How to apply for TS EAMCET 2025

Visit the official TS EAMCET website at eapcet.tgche.ac.in

Click on the registration tab on the homepage.

Fill in all the required details.

Login to complete the application form.

Upload the necessary documents.

Review all the details and pay the application fee online.

TS EAMCET 2025 Exam dates

The TS EAMCET exam for the Agriculture stream will happen on April 29th and 30th while Engineering stream exam will take place from May 2nd to 5th. JNTU-Hyderabad will conduct the exam in an online, comupter-based format.

TS EAMCET 2025 Application fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs.900 (General and Others category) for Engineering stream while SC/ST candidates who will write the Engineering test will have to pay Rs.500. The same fees applies for agriculture candidates as well.