Alia Bhatt shares her glam time with her forever favorite

Mumbai, March 1 (IANS) Actress Alia Bhatt took to social media to share a glimpse of her glamorous moments with her 'forever favorite', her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Raazi' star posted a candid click of them and wrote, “Glam time with my forever fave @shaheenb.” On Friday, Alia took to her Instagram stories for an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, sharing insights into her skincare routine and glam secrets. In her post, she gave fans a glimpse of her special time spent with her sister.

In the image, Alia can be seen flaunting her radiant smile as she poses for a selfie with Shaheen. It is no secret that the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actress shares a very close bond with her Shaheen and often expresses her love and affection through heartfelt posts on social media. Whether it's celebrating special moments or simply sharing daily joys, Alia regularly showcases their strong sibling connection with her fanbase.

Last year in November, on Shaheen’s birthday, Bhatt shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her sister, writing, “happy birthday my life @shaheenb tbh everything sucks without you .. so happy you exist ! Enjoy .. now give kiss as you’re sitting in front of me.”

Meanwhile, the 'Udta Punjab' actress recently dropped a heartfelt video of her attempt to cook her favorite dish for the first time. In her latest vlog, Bhatt ventured into her mother Soni Razdan's kitchen to uncover the secret behind her signature Mac and Cheese recipe. The touching video, shared on the actress’ Instagram, captured a special moment between the mother-daughter duo, providing a sneak peek into their shared love for cooking.

Before starting the recipe, Alia recalled about her childhood, recalling how she and her sister Shaheen grew up savoring Soni's timeless dishes. Even today, the veteran actress continues to cook these meals for her granddaughter, Raha.

Work-wise, the 31-year-old actress will next appear in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming project “Love and War,” which also features Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

