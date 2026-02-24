Tripura Board Admit Card 2026 Released for Class 10 and 12 Exams

The Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) has officially issued the admit cards for the upcoming Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026. Students who are set to appear for the exams will need to collect their hall tickets directly from their respective schools.

According to the latest notification, the admit cards are available online only for school authorities. Individual students cannot download them from the official website. Schools are responsible for accessing the hall tickets, printing them, and distributing them to eligible candidates. Students are therefore advised to remain in regular contact with their school administration to find out the exact date for collection.

Carrying the admit card to the examination centre is mandatory on every exam day. Entry into the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket. Students must carefully verify all the details mentioned on the admit card and immediately inform their school if they notice any errors.

As per the announced schedule, the Class 12 board examinations will commence on February 25, 2026. The Class 10 board exams will begin a day later, on February 26, 2026. Students are encouraged to continue their preparations and ensure they follow all examination guidelines.

Candidates should also preserve their admit cards even after the completion of exams, as the document may be required during result declaration or for future academic procedures.

Students are advised to prepare thoroughly and report to their exam centres well before the reporting time to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

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