TNUSRB Recruitment Exam for 2,833 Police Posts

The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released an official notification for the recruitment of 2,833 police personnel in the state.

According to the announcement, the vacancies include:

180 prison warders

631 firemen

The online application process will begin tomorrow and remain open until September 21, 2025, through the official website tnusrb.tn.gov.in.

The written examination for these posts is scheduled to be held on November 9, 2025.