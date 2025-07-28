TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025 Out? Steps to Download from Official Website

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 (SSLC) Supplementary Result 2025 will be made public by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) in the days ahead. On the official results portal, tnresults.nic.in, students who took the supplemental exams can view their mark memos.

Students will need to enter their date of birth, registration number, and a captcha code on the login portal to view their Tamil Nadu 10th supplemental result for 2025.

The TN 10th supplemental results have not yet been formally announced; however, it is expected that they will be released by the end of July. Students can pick up their original mark sheets for the TN 10th supplemental exam in 2025 from their individual schools whenever they are made available.

Visit tnresults.nic.in, the official Tamil Nadu Board website.

Select "TN SSLC Supplementary Result 2025" from the menu.

Your date of birth and registration number must be entered.

Next, you will see your Tamil Nadu 10th Supplementary Result 2025.

Save your marks memo to your computer for further use.

From June 25 to July 2, 2025, students who failed one or more courses in their main exams sat the Tamil Nadu HSC Supplementary Examinations 2025. The SSLC extra test was also administered by the Tamil Nadu Board from July 4 to July 10, 2025.

