Why Starlink Is Unlikely to Disrupt India’s Telecom Market — Including BSNL

With Elon Musk’s Starlink preparing to enter the Indian market, concerns have surfaced over whether the satellite internet provider might disrupt existing telecom players.

Addressing these concerns, Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development, Pemmasani Chandra Sekar, asserted that Starlink’s steep pricing would limit its appeal in a price-sensitive market like India.

Starlink is expected to launch its services in India at a monthly tariff of approximately ₹3,000, along with an upfront hardware cost of around ₹30,000. These costs, the minister noted, make it an unlikely competitor to mainstream operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and BSNL.

He further explained that even at full operational capacity, Starlink may only be able to support around 20 lakh connections nationwide, each offering speeds of up to 200 Mbps. The combination of limited supply and high pricing, he said, effectively removes Starlink from the competitive landscape of traditional telecom providers.

Highlighting the consumer profile, the minister pointed out that a user willing to pay ₹30,000 upfront and ₹3,000 per month is not the typical BSNL or rural subscriber. As such, no telecom operator, including BSNL, is likely to face serious competition from Starlink in its current form.

However, Starlink could find a niche in serving remote government offices, research stations, or areas with poor infrastructure, where traditional networks fall short. For rural households or villages to adopt Starlink, he added, prices would need to come down significantly or be offset through subsidies.