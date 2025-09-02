TG ICET 2025 First Phase Seat Allotment Result Out

Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has released the TG ICET 2025 first phase seat allotment result, which can be found on the official website tgicet.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in the counselling process can now check their seat allotment results by logging in through registration number, admit card number, and date of birth.

Important Dates to Remember

Payment of Tuition Fee and Self-Reporting: September 2 to 5, 2025

Second Phase Counselling: Starts from September 8, 2025

Second Phase Seat Allotment Result: To be announced on or before September 13, 2025

How to Check TG ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result

To check the seat allotment result, the candidates may follow these steps:

Go to the official TG ICET website at tgicet.nic.in.

Tap on the TG ICET 2025 Seat Allotment Result link on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number, admit card number, and date of birth.

Check and confirm your seat allotment result.

Save or print the page for future use.

Penalties for Failure to Pay Tuition Fee

Candidates who do not pay the tuition fee within the given time limit (September 2 to 5, 2025) will lose their seats automatically. Candidates who missed the first phase counselling can take part in the second round after this.

Second Phase Counselling Process

From September 8, 2025, the portal will remain open for:

Filing basic details online

Payment of processing fee

Slot booking for certificate verification at help centres

The second phase seat allotment result is likely to be announced on or before September 13, 2025. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website frequently.

