Telangana School Holidays for Dussehra 2025: Schedule and Duration

The festive season is almost here, and Telangana students are waiting with bated breath for the Dussehra holidays. The state government has announced a 13-day school holiday this year, allowing students to enjoy a good break and rejuvenate themselves.

School Holidays

School Dussehra holidays will start from the 21st of this month and will end on the 3rd of next month. With this long break, students will get much-needed relief from studies and can enjoy quality time with family and friends.

Junior College Holidays

Junior college students will also receive a break, but a shorter one. Junior college holidays will begin on the 28th of the current month and will conclude on the 5th of the following month.

A Time for Fun and Relaxation

Dussehra holidays are a welcome relief for students who get an opportunity to engage in their hobbies, travel, or just spend time with family and friends. With 13 days of continuous enjoyment, students can schedule outings, hang out with friends, and recharge themselves before diving back into the academic routine.

Celebrating Bathukamma and Dussehra

The Dussehra festival is an important festival in Telangana, and the state is preparing itself to celebrate the festival in great enthusiasm. Besides Dussehra, the Bathukamma festival is also being celebrated with great zest and glory, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of the state.

The Dussehra holidays are an ideal time for students to relax and feel the festive atmosphere, and we wish them a blissful and memorable holiday!

Also read: Navratri 2025 Start Date: September 21 or 22? Panchang Details Inside