Navratri 2025 Start Date: September 21 or 22? Panchang Details Inside

Navratri is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated all over the world. Navratri celebrates Goddess Durga and her nine divine avatars. Devotees from all over India celebrate nine days of fasting, prayers, and cultural celebrations. In 2025, there is some confusion about whether the festival starts on September 21 or 22. Here's a day-by-day guide to the beginning date, daily routine, and important celebrations.

When Does Navratri Start in 2025?

Shardiya Navratri 2025 officially commences on Monday, September 22, 2025, with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) and the puja of Maa Shailputri. Although some local calendars might include September 21 as Pratipada, Panchang-based calculations verify September 22 as the generally celebrated beginning. The festival ends on October 2, 2025, with Vijayadashami (Dussehra).

Day-wise Importance of Navratri 2025

Day 1 – September 22 (Monday):

The festival starts with Ghatasthapana and Shailputri Puja, in which the devotees install the auspicious Kalash and worship Maa Shailputri, daughter of the Himalayas.

Colour of the Day: White – purity and peace.

Day 2 – September 23 (Tuesday):

Devotion is paid to Maa Brahmacharini, who is the goddess of spiritual discipline and penance. Chandra Darshan is also witnessed by the devotees.

Colour of the Day: Red – energy and passion.

Day 3 – September 24 (Wednesday):

The day is devoted to Maa Chandraghanta, the goddess of courage and elegance. The day also celebrates Sindoor Tritiya. Colour of the Day: Royal Blue – symbolizing strength and serenity.

Day 4 – September 25 (Thursday):

Maa Kushmanda, the universe creator, is worshipped on this day. Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated on this day.

Colour of the Day: Yellow – symbolizing prosperity and joy.

Day 5 – September 26 (Friday):

Devotees pray to Maa Skandamata, mother of Lord Kartikeya, and follow Upang Lalita Vrat.

Colour of the Day: Green – symbolizing growth and harmony.

Day 6 – September 27 (Saturday):

The importance stays on Maa Skandamata as Panchami is celebrated.

Colour of the Day: Grey – signifying balance and discipline.

Day 7 – September 28 (Sunday):

Maa Katyayani, the war goddess, is prayed to on this day.

Colour of the Day: Orange – symbolizing vitality and enthusiasm.

Day 8 – September 29 (Monday):

The day is celebrated as Saraswati Avahan and Maa Kalaratri Puja. People worship Goddess Saraswati for intelligence and knowledge.

Colour of the Day: Peacock Green – reflecting uniqueness and intelligence.

Day 9 – September 30 (Tuesday):

Durga Ashtami and Mahagauri Puja are observed with special enthusiasm. The Sandhi Puja, which is done at the Sandhi point of Ashtami and Navami, transfers divine power.

Colour of the Day: Pink – symbolising love and harmony.

Day 10 – October 1 (Wednesday):

This is Maha Navami day with Ayudha Puja and Navami Homa. Devotees remove their fast with Navratri Parana.

Day 11 – October 2 (Thursday):

The festival concludes with Durga Visarjan and Vijayadashami (Dussehra), commemorating the victory of good over evil, as Lord Rama conquered Ravana and Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura.

Navratri is an era of faith, festivities, and cultural harmony, with millions of devotees from all over the country coming together to worship Goddess Durga and follow spiritual discipline.

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