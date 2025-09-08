AP Dasara Holidays 2025 for Schools and Colleges: Sep 24 to Oct 2, Sep 28 to Oct 5

Sep 08, 2025, 11:59 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Andhra Pradesh Education Department has released the list of Dasara holidays for schools and colleges across Andhra Pradesh as per the academic calendar.

For schools, students will get a 9-day vacation from September 24 to October 2.

For junior colleges, the holidays will be from September 28 to October 5.

For Christian minority schools, the vacation will be from September 27 to October 2, giving them a total of 6 days off.

Apart from the Dasara break, students will also get other holidays this month – Milad-un-Nabi on September 5, Sunday on September 7, Second Saturday on September 13, Sunday on September 14, and Sunday on September 21.

When combined with the Dasara break, students in September will enjoy nearly two weeks of holidays.


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